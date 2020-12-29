first alert weather

Chilly and Breezy Today; Multiple Chances for Rain in Days Ahead

After a mild day yesterday, today will be chilly and breezy and there are multiple chances for rain in the days ahead.

Highs for today will be in the mid 30s. It will be mostly sunny and a few flurries are possible.

Tomorrow's weather is fair with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

New Year's Eve brings our first chance for rain on Thursday with scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Rain will develop on New Year's Day. It may start out as sleet and freezing rain. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

