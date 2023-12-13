Chilly and mostly sunny day on tap

Happy Wednesday! We're continuing the workweek with a chilly and mostly sunny day.

Today will be chilly, but not too cold. Highs will be seasonable, in the low 40s.

Winds will increase and gust around 20 mph. It will feel colder by this evening.

Thursday looks bright and colder. Highs will be in the 30s.

Friday and Saturday will be milder with highs in the lower 50s.

