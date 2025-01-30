StormTracker

Chilly, bright and breezy Thursday, winter weather advisory for parts of CT for Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have a bright and breezy day Thursday with biting windchills in the morning, then it will be less cold later on.

The high temperatures will be between the high-20s to the mid-30s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday night with light rain and freezing rain developing by Friday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for western Connecticut from 4 a.m. on Friday to 10 a.m. for northern New Haven County and northern Fairfield County and from 4 a.m. on Friday until 1 p.m. for Litchfield County.

NBC Connecticut

Showers of rain continue on Friday, and it will end as some snow in the interior hills on Friday night.

Saturday will be sunny.

