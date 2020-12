It will be chilly and cloudy today with temperatures below normal.

There will be lots of clouds today, mixing with some sun later on. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

A few scattered flurries are possible tomorrow. Highs will be near 40.

By Thursday, milder weather arrives with highs in the mid 40s.

Friday looks similar to Thursday with highs in the mid 40s.

