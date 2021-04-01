Chilly, Windy Day Ahead

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a cold and windy day after the early morning rain and snow.

Some leftover precipitation spread across the state early Thursday morning.

Sunrise surprise? Litchfield Co. Weather enthusiasts, be in touch this AM. Light rain will flip to snow for some of you....won't amount to much....be my eyes and ears up there please! #NBCCT #notajoke pic.twitter.com/ugkLLEa9au — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) April 1, 2021

Today will feature lots of clouds with a gusty wind. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

It will be fair tonight and chilly with lows in the 20s.

Friday will be chilly and breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

We will have fair weather this weekend and it will be milder.

