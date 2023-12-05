Chilly day on tap for Tuesday

We're continuing the workweek with a chilly day on Tuesday.

There will be morning sunshine and afternoon clouds.

Temperatures will be chilly and seasonable. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday and Saturday will be milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There's a chance of rain on Sunday.