After a cold and windy start to the week, today will be cloudy and chilly.

Clouds will increase today with below normal temperatures. Highs will be near 40.

Tonight will be cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry possible.

By tomorrow, there will be lots of clouds with highs in the 40s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The clouds thicken on Thursday with showers possible in the afternoon.

The rain is expected to change over to snow by Friday morning, where some accumulation is possible in the hills.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.