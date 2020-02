A quick chill will grip the state Friday with temperatures that will stay in the low 30s.

Bright sunshine will feel really nice for the end of the week and it will last into the weekend.

We are tracking a return to very mild temperatures for the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 40s on Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday.

Temperatures in the 50s will stick around for Monday and Tuesday as well with a return to rain Tuesday and Wednesday next week.