This morning's early fog and chilly temperatures will make way for bright sun and highs near 70.

There will be lots of blue skies and sunshine today. Today's temperatures will be a little above normal.

Tonight will be fair with lows near 46.

Sun and clouds will mix tomorrow with highs around 70.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Clouds will thicken on Thursday morning. Rain is possible in the afternoon with downpours expected at night.

The rain, wind and thunder will continue into early Friday morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.