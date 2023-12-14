Chilly on Thursday, then 50-degree temperatures on Friday

Thursday will be bright and pretty brisk with high temperatures between 35 and 40 that feel more like 30 degrees!

Then tonight will be fair and not quite as cold as this morning.

Friday brings nice sun and high clouds with high temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees!

The fair weather continues on Saturday with high temperatures around 50.

On Sunday, clouds increase and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s, then rain develops by nighttime.

The wet weather that starts on Sunday night continues into Monday and leftover rain and snow are possible on Tuesday.

