Chilly start Thursday with temperatures in 20s and 30s

There is a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s on Thursday, but it will warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Along with warmer temperatures, we will also have sunny skies.

A freeze watch has been issued and we’ll have one more chilly night with temps falling back into the 30s.

But there will be a warming trend going forward with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s by the weekend.