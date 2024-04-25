StormTracker

Chilly start Thursday with temperatures in 20s and 30s

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There is a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s on Thursday, but it will warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Along with warmer temperatures, we will also have sunny skies.

A freeze watch has been issued and we’ll have one more chilly night with temps falling back into the 30s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

But there will be a warming trend going forward with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s by the weekend.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us