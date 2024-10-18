Chilly start to Friday, then temperatures reach mid-60s

We have another chilly start on Friday with frost advisories in place for areas away from the immediate shoreline until 9 a.m.

It'll be another sunny day with high temperatures in the mid-60s with a northerly breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

There could be another chilly start on Saturday morning, but overall the weekend is looking great for any fall activities.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Thanks to high pressure building in, abundant sunshine is expected with warmer temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s.

The warming trend will continue into next week with high temperatures by Monday approaching 80 degrees.