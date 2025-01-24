StormTracker

Chilly start to Friday

Friday is another chilly morning with low temperatures in the -3 to 15 degree range and the day will become sunny with a few clouds.

High temperatures will get to between 30 and 35 and it will be fair tonight and chilly.

Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the 30s.

Then Sunday will be milder, in the 40s, with more cloudiness.

No big storms are expected, but light snow is possible on Wednesday.

