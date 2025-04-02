StormTracker

Chilly start to the morning, highs a little below normal expected Wednesday

We have a chilly start to the day on Wednesday and highs a little below normal are expected during the day.

Temperatures are starting in the 20s and lower 30s this morning.

As the day goes on, sunshine will turn to clouds. Highs will be between 45 to 50. A normal high is around 54.

A few light showers of rain, snow or sleet may pass by early in the evening. It is not expected to cause any issues.

On Thursday, there will be a few showers early then it will be drier with cloudy skies. Highs will be near 60.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s.

More showers are likely this weekend.

