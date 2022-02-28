first alert weather

Chilly Start to the New Workweek

We're starting the new workweek off with chilly temperatures and a gusty breeze.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. The gusty breeze will make the temperatures feel colder with wind chills in the teens.

Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

A few weak weather systems will bring a flurry and a sprinkle chance to Connecticut tomorrow and Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

The chilly weather will continue through the end of the workweek with highs in the low to mid 30s for Thursday and Friday.

