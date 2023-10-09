Chilly temperatures on tap for this week

After warmer than usual temperatures recently, it will be chillier this week.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Monday. Highs will be near 62, which is colder than usual.

The sunshine and chilly temperatures continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

There are slight passing shower chances on Thursday with a chance of rainfall on Friday and during the weekend.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.