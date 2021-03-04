first alert weather

Chilly Temps Into Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a sunny day with more chilly temperature to settle in this afternoon.

Today will be mostly sunny skies with increasing winds and highs in the upper 40s.

After today, it will cool down a little bit.

Fair weather Friday through Monday with a cold temps and a breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs near 40.

Friday will also be mostly sunny, but the highs will be in the upper 30s.

The cool weather sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low 30s on Saturday and near 40 on Sunday.

Tuesday will mark the beginning of a mild to warm stretch of weather. No storms in sight!

