CIAC postpones lacrosse and tennis tournament games for Wednesday due to air quality

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has postponed the state lacrosse and tennis tournament games for this afternoon because of the air quality due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The games will be rescheduled for tomorrow.

CIAC said they are postponing lacrosse due to the air quality forecast and high aerobic intensity nature of the sport.

The tennis semifinals are also postponed for consistency, the conference said.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is forecasting unhealthy levels for the entire state for Wednesday because of the fires.