Clean Up Underway After Blizzard Drops More Than a Foot of Snow in Parts of Conn.

Clean up is underway after a blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Connecticut on Saturday.

Some of the snowfall totals we're seeing include 24 inches in Lisbon, 21.5 inches in Groton, 19 inches in Norwich and 13 inches in Branford.

Over a foot and a half in Norwich as of 3PM#NBCCT #blizzard2022 pic.twitter.com/5gzPA1ruVr — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) January 29, 2022

NBC Connecticut's Dominique Moody is in Norwich, where more than a foot and a half of snow fell on Saturday.

The snow was accompanied by strong winds in parts of the state. With the strong winds, a lot of the state saw very limited visibility.

New London hit the criteria for a blizzard, which includes three consecutive hours of heavy snow, wind and reduced visibility.

#Blizzard conditions continue in New London and have been going on for over 4 hours#NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Ii0fAXy5GJ — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) January 29, 2022

The wind will continue to gust 40 to 50+ mph in many locations on Saturday night. Considerable blowing and drifting of snow will continue through the night.

By late Saturday night, the snow appears to be mostly out of the state.

