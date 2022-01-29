Clean Up Underway After Blizzard Drops More Than a Foot of Snow in Parts of Conn.

Clean up is underway after a blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Connecticut on Saturday.
Some of the snowfall totals we're seeing include 24 inches in Lisbon, 21.5 inches in Groton, 19 inches in Norwich and 13 inches in Branford.
You can see the snow totals for other cities and towns here.
The snow was accompanied by strong winds in parts of the state. With the strong winds, a lot of the state saw very limited visibility.
New London hit the criteria for a blizzard, which includes three consecutive hours of heavy snow, wind and reduced visibility.
The wind will continue to gust 40 to 50+ mph in many locations on Saturday night. Considerable blowing and drifting of snow will continue through the night.
By late Saturday night, the snow appears to be mostly out of the state.