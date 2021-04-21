Clean-Up Underway After Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Conn.



Clean up was underway after fast moving storms caused some bad damage in parts of the state on Wednesday.

“I was really liked shocked because I’ve never really seen something like this before,” said Logan Williams, of Granby.

Williams was home with his mom as the skies darkened and the wind picked up.

“At one point my son actually said, ‘Should we go to the basement?’ because it got, the trees were starting to go sideways in the backyard. We had a basketball hoop that completely tipped over. You know a big, weighted one. So it was pretty crazy,” said Maureen Williams.

Near their home a row of trees snapped.

Hail – pea size or a little bigger – piled up and could still be found hours later.

And other neighbors were also concerned about the fast-changing weather.

“Suddenly heard a gust of rain, hail, you know. We hunkered down and within minutes we heard the tree coming down,” said Rafael Vargas, of Granby.

In Simsbury, a tree came crashing down on a home on The Butterchurn, appearing to split it open.

Roads were blocked by downed lines here, as well as in Granby.

A destroyed gazebo was the worst damage on Rafael Vargas’ property.

He was also concerned that after losing power it was going to be difficult for his daughter to complete college finals online on Thursday.

“She’s all worried. She’s trying to find a place where she can go to,” said Vargas.

Eversource crews raced to many damage spots with hundreds of people in the dark in Simsbury and Granby.

“Most of the people on this street have a generator. My husband is hooking up ours now. So we are kind of used to it up here. When power goes out we are usually out for quite a while. You just make do,” said Maureen Williams.