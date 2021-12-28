first alert weather

Clearing and Mild Today

Many communities experienced slick spots first thing Tuesday morning with a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight. Temperatures hovered at or just below freezing for much of northern CT.

Gradual clearing will take place through the morning with milder temperatures working into the state.

Temperatures today will rise into the middle to upper 40s. Some cities and towns along the shoreline could even make a run to 50 degrees by the afternoon.

We're tracking light precipitation as we head into the evening with a period of light snow and sleet possible for parts of northern CT after 8 p.m.

Temperatures Tuesday night will be a couple of degrees milder than they were Tuesday morning and should prevent any icing concerns.

