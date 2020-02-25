Clouds & Drizzle Before Heavier Rain Arrives

Mainly cloudy skies and a scattered drizzle for Tuesday with mild temperatures once again in the low to mid 50s.

This slightly unsettled pattern will stick around over the next few days with clouds and a few light, scattered showers Wednesday - especially in the afternoon.

Steadier rain moves in late Wednesday and will last throughout the Thursday morning commute.

We dry out for Friday but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The unseasonably cool chill will stick around for the weekend with partly sunny to mainly sunny skies.