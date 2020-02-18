Clouds & Showers Before A Quiet Stretch of Connecticut Weather

The morning commute is cloudy but dry before scattered showers develop late morning. Ahead of the showers, there may be a brief period of wet snowflakes that won't cause any issues and will quickly switch over to rain.

Off & on showers will continue through the evening with unseasonable temperatures in the low 40s inland and upper 40s along the shoreline.

Once today's batch of rain clears we have a quiet stretch of sunshine for the rest of the week and weekend.

We'll see a brief cold shot Thursday and Friday with more winter-like temperatures in the low 30s before temperatures climb back into the upper 40s for the weekend.