weather

Clouds & Showers Before A Quiet Stretch of Connecticut Weather

By Kaitlyn McGrath

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The morning commute is cloudy but dry before scattered showers develop late morning. Ahead of the showers, there may be a brief period of wet snowflakes that won't cause any issues and will quickly switch over to rain.

Off & on showers will continue through the evening with unseasonable temperatures in the low 40s inland and upper 40s along the shoreline.

Once today's batch of rain clears we have a quiet stretch of sunshine for the rest of the week and weekend.

We'll see a brief cold shot Thursday and Friday with more winter-like temperatures in the low 30s before temperatures climb back into the upper 40s for the weekend.

This article tagged under:

weather
