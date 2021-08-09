Clouds & Showers To Kick Off The Week

It won't be an exceptionally wet day across the state, but off and on showers will continue through most of Monday with otherwise cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay cooler in the 70s with a bit of humidity.

Heat and humidity builds throughout the week and we very well may see a heat wave Wednesday-Friday. A heat wave is three consecutive days at or above 90 degrees.

Dew points in the mid to upper 70s will make it feel even warmer than it actually is. Closer to the triple digits in some towns!

The week looks mainly dry but as heat and humidity builds we may see a few isolated summertime thunderstorms by the end of the week.