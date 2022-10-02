Clouds, Wind and a Scattered Shower for Today

An area of low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north will bring a gusty northeasterly breeze today.
Showers will also be rotating around low pressure to our south so a stray shower is possible at any point during the day today. Widespread rain is expected to stay down to our south.
High temperatures will continue below average. The average high temperature for today should be around 70 degrees. Highs today will be closer to 60 degrees.
Brighter and milder weather will return toward midweek.