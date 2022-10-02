Clouds, Wind and a Scattered Shower for Today

An area of low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north will bring a gusty northeasterly breeze today.

The winds will be gusty for today. The northeast direction will keep temps on the cool side as well. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/fUh26WSVt1 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 2, 2022

Showers will also be rotating around low pressure to our south so a stray shower is possible at any point during the day today. Widespread rain is expected to stay down to our south.

High temperatures will continue below average. The average high temperature for today should be around 70 degrees. Highs today will be closer to 60 degrees.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brighter and milder weather will return toward midweek.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.