Cloudy and Chilly Day on Tap, Isolated Showers Possible

We're continuing the workweek with a cloudy and chilly day on Wednesday and isolated showers are possible.

There will be some sun, lots of clouds and chilly temperatures with highs in the mid 50s.

Isolated showers are possible.

Thursday looks similar with some sun, clouds and a few showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will have a bit more sun and a lower chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The weekend looks nice with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

