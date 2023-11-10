Cloudy and cool temperatures for Friday

It will be cloudy and cool Friday with temperatures staying in the upper-40s to low-50s inland and mid-50s for the shoreline.

Clouds will be short-lived because there will be plenty of sunshine for Saturday and temperatures that remain on the cooler side.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

There will be a good breeze in the afternoon, which will make it feel much cooler, so you will need a jacket if you're doing any yard work.

More sunshine will be around for Sunday with cooler temperatures which will only be in the mid-40s.