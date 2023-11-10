connecticut weather

Cloudy and cool temperatures for Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It will be cloudy and cool Friday with temperatures staying in the upper-40s to low-50s inland and mid-50s for the shoreline.

Clouds will be short-lived because there will be plenty of sunshine for Saturday and temperatures that remain on the cooler side.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be a good breeze in the afternoon, which will make it feel much cooler, so you will need a jacket if you're doing any yard work.

More sunshine will be around for Sunday with cooler temperatures which will only be in the mid-40s.

Weather

connecticut weather 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Nov. 10

connecticut weather 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Nov. 10

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us