Cloudy and cooler across Connecticut for Sunday

After yesterday's temperature divide, all of Connecticut is cooler today with highs in the 40s.

Patchy fog could lead to mist and drizzle on-and-off through the last Sunday of the month.

A few rain showers are possible tonight, but a much better chance for rain comes late Monday.

Temperatures tonight will stay in the 40s before many of us warm into the 60s tomorrow.

Monday evening brings us a chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms.