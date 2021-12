The final Wednesday of this year will be cloudy with chilly temperatures.

Highs today will be near 40.

Tomorrow will be milder. It will be mostly cloudy with highs near 44.

By Friday, highs will be near 48.

Showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Early next week will be colder with highs in the upper 20s and 30s.

