Mostly Cloudy, Chilly Day Today; Storm Developing for Weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures a little bit below normal and there is a storm developing for this weekend.

There will be some morning sun today, but it will otherwise be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow will be sunnier with highs near 50.

Clouds start to roll in by Friday where highs will be near 49.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure that could bring a cold rain or possibly a wintry mix to the region Friday night into Saturday.

