Cloudy, Chilly Weather for Thursday

Expect lots of clouds, a chilly breeze and a few rain showers Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s, which is almost 20 degrees below normal.

On Friday, clouds will mix with sun and a quick shower is possible.

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer, in the 60s.

Look forward to brighter, better and warmer weather over the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 70s inland and 60s at the shore.