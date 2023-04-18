Cloudy, Cooler Day With Showers Possible on Tuesday

We're continuing the workweek with a cloudy and cooler day on Tuesday and showers are possible.

There will be some morning sunshine before clouds develop.

A few showers are possible.

Temperatures will be cool with highs between 50 and 55 in the hills and 55 to 60 everywhere else.

Tomorrow will have highs near 60 and Thursday will have highs near 70. Both days will feature sun and clouds.

Friday looks sunny and warm with highs near 70 at the beach and near 80 inland.

