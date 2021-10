After a rainy start to the week, today will feature lots of clouds with cooler than normal temperatures.

There will be lots of clouds around today. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Tonight's low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow and Thursday will have lots of sun with highs in the 70s.

