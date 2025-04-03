Cloudy day with some rain showers through mid-afternoon Thursday

We have drizzle and fog on Thursday morning and the day will be cloudy with scattered showers and a downpour or two through mid-afternoon.

Some brightening is possible later on.

High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms might roll through the shoreline.

Friday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 60s and it will be fair for Hartford Yard Goats baseball.

Rain is likely on Saturday and showers will be around on Sunday as well.

Saturday will be cool, with high temperatures in the lower 40s, and Sunday will be milder with high temperatures near 60.