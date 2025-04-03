StormTracker

Cloudy day with some rain showers through mid-afternoon Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have drizzle and fog on Thursday morning and the day will be cloudy with scattered showers and a downpour or two through mid-afternoon.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Some brightening is possible later on.

High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms might roll through the shoreline.

Friday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 60s and it will be fair for Hartford Yard Goats baseball.

Rain is likely on Saturday and showers will be around on Sunday as well.

Weather

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Early morning forecast for April 3

StormTracker 10 hours ago

Overnight forecast for April 3

Saturday will be cool, with high temperatures in the lower 40s, and Sunday will be milder with high temperatures near 60.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us