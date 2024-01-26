Cloudy Friday; tracking rain and snow Sunday into Monday

The temperatures on Friday will be between 37 and 43 degrees and the rain is ending, but we will have leftover drizzle and clouds all day.

And the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain and snow for the end of the weekend and the beginning of the week.

NBC Connecticut

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After a cloudy Friday night, the cloudiness will continue on Saturday and temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Then, rain and snow will develop early Sunday and that mix will continue into Sunday night and Monday morning.

A plowable amount of snow is likely in northern Connecticut and there is a lesser chance along Interstate 95.

It will be colder on Monday and we will have fair weather between Tuesday and Thursday.

Get an in-depth look at the forecast here.