first alert weather

Cloudy, Mild End to 2020; Wintry Mix Possible Tomorrow Night

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're going to have a cloudy day with mild temperatures to finish off the last day of this year and a wintry mix is possible for the first night of the new year.

Clouds will hang tough today with only a few breaks of blue skies. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The clouds will clear tonight. Lows will be in the 20s.

Local

Windsor 1 hour ago

Road Closed in Windsor After Crash

Coventry 11 hours ago

Family, Friends Mourn Teens Killed in Coventry Crash

The weather will be changeable for the next three to four days.

Two systems will bring a wintry mix that changes to rain. The first one is tomorrow night into Saturday morning. The second one is Sunday afternoon into Saturday night.

Next week looks quieter.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us