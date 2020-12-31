Cloudy, Mild End to 2020; Wintry Mix Possible Tomorrow Night

We're going to have a cloudy day with mild temperatures to finish off the last day of this year and a wintry mix is possible for the first night of the new year.

Clouds will hang tough today with only a few breaks of blue skies. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The clouds will clear tonight. Lows will be in the 20s.

The weather will be changeable for the next three to four days.

Two systems will bring a wintry mix that changes to rain. The first one is tomorrow night into Saturday morning. The second one is Sunday afternoon into Saturday night.

Next week looks quieter.

