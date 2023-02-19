Cloudy, Milder Temperatures Finish Out the Long Weekend

After a bright and cool start to the weekend, clouds and milder air will take over today and for President's Day on Monday.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend with highs reaching 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Clouds will win out today.. but highs will climb well above the average of 40 degrees. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/3ZgzidUODy — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 19, 2023

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 40 degrees. Highs will climb through the middle to upper 40s today and through the 50s on Monday.

Most of the rest of the weekend will remain dry, but a scattered shower or two is possible on Monday.

Cooler temperatures are expected toward the middle and end of next week.

