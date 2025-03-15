Cloudy Saturday and breezy Sunday ahead of next rain chance

Saturday begins with some patchy fog, but we could see a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures warm into the 50s for most of the state.

In the evening, it will be mostly dry, but a few light rain showers may be felt as we cool into the 40s.

Southerly winds will gust up to 35-40 miles per hour through Sunday with cloud cover persisting.

Rain is likely through Sunday night and much of Monday, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible at times.

Parts of Connecticut could see 1-2" of rainfall through St. Patrick's Day.