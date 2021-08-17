first alert weather

Cloudy Skies & Higher Humidity Levels Today

After a nice start to the week yesterday, today will feature cloudy skies and higher humidity levels.

There will be lots of clouds around with some sunshine early. Highs will be in the low 80s. Humidity is at 96%.

Tomorrow is also cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The later half of the week features multiple chances for rain. Our first one is on Thursday as Fred comes north and moves just west of us. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There are other chances for rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

