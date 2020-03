Mainly cloudy conditions for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 40s along the shoreline and mid 50s inland.

Rain will move in overnight and last through Friday morning. Rain will be heavy at times. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s Friday.

Rain moves out and skies will start to clear Friday afternoon. The weekend looks mainly sunny with temperatures warmer on Saturday in the low 50s before getting a bit cooler for Sunday in the upper 40s.