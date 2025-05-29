StormTracker

Cloudy Thursday with high temperatures in 60s

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Early morning showers are possible Thursday.

The skies remain mostly cloudy for most of the day but some sunshine is likely to break through later Thursday afternoon.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

It will be mainly cloudy Thursday night as well with a patch or two of drizzle possible.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Friday will be partly sunny and a few pop-up showers are possible but not likely.

Later Friday night and Saturday look pretty wet.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for May 29

StormTracker 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for May 29

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms look likely. 

The temperatures will be cooler than normal, in the 60s.

Sunday looks brighter with a high temperature near 70.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us