Cloudy Thursday with high temperatures in 60s

Early morning showers are possible Thursday.

The skies remain mostly cloudy for most of the day but some sunshine is likely to break through later Thursday afternoon.

It will be mainly cloudy Thursday night as well with a patch or two of drizzle possible.

Friday will be partly sunny and a few pop-up showers are possible but not likely.

Later Friday night and Saturday look pretty wet.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms look likely.

The temperatures will be cooler than normal, in the 60s.

Sunday looks brighter with a high temperature near 70.