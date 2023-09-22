connecticut weather

Cloudy today before heavy rain Saturday

The clouds will increase on Friday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain, which will be heavy at times, on Saturday.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The rain will develop by Saturday morning and it will be heavy at times. It will be windy and chilly too.

Rain showers will be scattered Sunday, Sunday night and Monday.

One to three inches of rain are possible.

