Cloudy Today, Heavy Rain Possible Tonight

Today will be a cloudy day with temperatures running a little bit below normal and heavy rain is possible tonight.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s, which is five to 10 degrees below normal. The humidity level is at 94%.

Rain will develop tonight and periods of heavy rain are possible overnight. The southeastern part of Connecticut will have the best chance for heavier rain.

Flash flooding is also possible in areas where there one to three inches of rain fall.

There will be leftover showers to start Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The rain will clear Thursday night, leading to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

