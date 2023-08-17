connecticut weather

Cloudy today; showers, storms possible tonight, Friday

Connecticut radar for August 17
Thursday is starting with an early drizzle and low clouds.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to high-70s.

We’ll have scattered showers in western Connecticut and it will be mostly cloudy today, but mainly dry.

Showers are possible later tonight, along with thunderstorms, but showers and storms are more likely Friday morning and midday.

Then it will clear and we will have a beautiful weekend.

