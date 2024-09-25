Cloudy today, tracking chances for rain Thursday

Mostly cloudy conditions for today with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s later this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday with on and off showers possible throughout the day. A few heavier downpours will be possible and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out come tomorrow night.

Some areas could see 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Things will turn drier Friday and for the weekend with highs returning to the low and mid 70s.