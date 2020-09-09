Cloudy Today With Rain Tomorrow

Fog will clear out Wednesday morning but the clouds will stick around. Under mainly cloudy skies, temperatures will still climb well above average into the mid to low 80s. A few towns along the shoreline will stay a bit cooler in the upper 70s.

Cloudy conditions will stick around through Thursday with a tropical feel to the day featuring high humidity. All of that moisture in the air should lead to some heavier downpours (which we will take given our current drought conditions!). The day won't be a total washout, but off and on showers and downpours look likely.

Bright sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Friday!