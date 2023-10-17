Cloudy with highs in the 60s today

We're continuing the workweek with a cloudy day and highs in the 60s.

The sun will turn to clouds. A few sprinkles are possible.

Highs will be near 63.

Wednesday and Thursday will have fair skies and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

There will be thickening clouds on Friday with highs near 70.

Periods of rain or showers are possible on Friday and Saturday before possible clearing on Sunday.

