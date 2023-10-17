connecticut weather

Cloudy with highs in the 60s today

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're continuing the workweek with a cloudy day and highs in the 60s.

The sun will turn to clouds. A few sprinkles are possible.

Highs will be near 63.

Wednesday and Thursday will have fair skies and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be thickening clouds on Friday with highs near 70.

Periods of rain or showers are possible on Friday and Saturday before possible clearing on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Powerball 52 mins ago

Powerball ticket sold in CT won $150,000

Hartford 4 hours ago

Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 15 in Hartford

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us