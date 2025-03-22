StormTracker

Mostly cloudy with highs near 60 for Saturday

By Alexis Clemons

Saturday is mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Southwest winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour today ahead of a weak cold front.

There is a chance for a few light rain showers this afternoon and evening, but most should stay dry.

Winds will shift out of the northwest overnight and cool temperatures into the 40s for Sunday.

A much better chance for rainfall comes on Monday after the chance for a few snowflakes that morning.

