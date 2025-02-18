StormTracker

Cold day on tap with feels-like temps between -10 to 10

We have a cold day on tap on Tuesday with biting wind chills.

Highs will be in the 20s. It will feel between -10 to 10.

Winds will gust to 40 mph.

The ice on the surfaces will not melt at all so be careful as you walk outside.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 29.

A storm on Thursday will remain to our south and will likely miss us. Some light snow may be possible.

Friday will be sunny with highs near 32.

