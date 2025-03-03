StormTracker

Cold on Monday with a warmup on the way

The first Monday of March will be cold, but a warmup is on the way in the days ahead.

We have a cold start and temperatures will be between 8 and 18 on Monday morning. There will be lots of sunshine and highs during the day will be in the 30s.

By Tuesday, highs will be near 50 with increasing clouds.

While rain chances return on Wednesday, highs will be in the 50s.

Temperatures remain in the 50s on Thursday. Scattered morning showers are possible.

